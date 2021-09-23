Gabby’s perplexing pregnancy bump has Emmerdale viewers in agreement.

Gabby and Jamie intended to elope on tonight’s Emmerdale episode, but her pregnancy distracted viewers.

Gabby fell pregnant with Jamie’s child after a drunken one-night encounter.

Jamie, on the other hand, has frequently exploited Gabby’s romantic sentiments for him.

And they planned to marry tonight in order for him to obtain access to his mother’s bank account.

Fans were concerned about Gabby’s baby belly as Kim and Dianne tried desperately to put an end to the secret marriage.

Gabby’s due date was revealed to be five weeks away earlier in the show.

Fans, on the other hand, thought her baby bump hadn’t grown in months.

“Gabby doesn’t exactly look like she’s 5 weeks away from giving birth,” Sophie wrote on Twitter.

“This girl has been pregnant for well over a year and hasnâ€TMt grown since she was six months,” Scarlett wrote.

“Gabby barely appears pregnant,” observed a third.

“Gabby can’t be pregnant, she ain’t even that big,” Ryan added. By now, she should be due or at the very least past her due date.”