Furious Gerard Pique responds to an ex-Barcelona manager’s accusation about Liverpool.

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been speaking about his tumultuous time at the club, and Gerard Pique has been enraged by his remarks.

Bartomeu was appointed president in 2014 and served until October 2020, when he and the entire board of directors resigned.

With Lionel Messi’s free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, the club’s financial problems reached a breaking point this summer.

After losing in the Champions League semi-finals against Liverpool in 2019, Bartomeu has confessed that he regrets not rebuilding.

“It was a mistake not to recognize after Liverpool’s defeat that a change would be required,” he told Marca. He had to have gone through a generational shift.

“I trusted the players, but I was mistaken. We were on the verge of breaking financially, and the epidemic caught us all off guard.” Pique refused to comment on Bartomeu’s interview, claiming that he would “explode” if he did.

“I heard on Twitter that Bartomeu has commented again,” the Barcelona defender added. I’m not going to say anything because if I do, I’m going to explode.” The club’s high-profile additions were also reviewed, with the former president admitting that some ‘failed not fulfill expectations.’

“Some of those we’ve done, players who cost a lot of money [Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele], haven’t reached expectations,” Bartomeu continued, “but these things happen in sport.”

“Everyone celebrated these two players when they were signed. Because Andres Iniesta was going, Coutinho arrived.

“In the Premier League, he was the best.” Dembele was brought in as a result of Neymar’s departure. According to experts, the parameters are 50 percent correct and erroneous.”