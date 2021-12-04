FSG’s repentance is’real,’ as a groundbreaking arrangement with Liverpool’s owners nears completion.

When John Henry stepped in front of the camera in April to apologize for his role in dragging Liverpool into the mud of the failed European Super League conspiracy, he was treated with skepticism.

For some, it was a case of Fenway Sports Group CEO and Liverpool principal owner John W. Henry attempting to save face after a grand plan in which he played a key role crashed and burned just 48 hours after takeoff, with the owners of the 12 clubs involved, particularly the six Premier League clubs, woefully underestimating the reaction of fans to the project.

FSG took a lot of heat in the aftermath of the apology, which was taped in the basement of Fenway Park in Boston. Some, including pundits such as Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, saw it as a step too far, something that would be irreversible for the US owners, who had already been chastised for several other blunders, including an attempt to raise ticket prices in 2016 and the decision to furlough staff at the outbreak’s start. Due to popular outcry, both judgments were reversed.

Fans demanded answers, and the Spirit of Shankly supporters organization publicly requested a meeting with FSG, outlining a number of requirements, including fan representation on the board of directors.

SOS representatives met with Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan, and the supporters group had the opportunity to question Henry and the main FSG board in Boston about the Super League and gauge whether the contrition shown was genuine, as well as how they could go about putting mechanisms in place to prevent such a move from happening again, and giving supporters greater say when it came to such matters at their football club.

Now, more than six months after the Super League plot, SOS and FSG have reached an agreement that will break the mold in terms of fan engagement at the highest level. This comes in the same week that Tracey Crouch MP released her governmental fan-led review into the future of English football, in which a strong emphasis was placed on giving fans things like a “golden share” or a “fan veto.” “The summary has come to an end.”