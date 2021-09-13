FSG’s plans to make Anfield a “world-class” stadium include redeveloping the Road End.

Since acquiring Liverpool FC in 2010, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has pledged to expand Anfield rather than build a brand new stadium.

Liverpool’s new £60 million Anfield Road stand expansion began in June this year after the club was granted planning clearance for the project, which would boost the stadium’s capacity by 7,000 to 61,000 seats.

It is estimated that the project will take roughly 18 months to complete.

There will be no reduction in capacity, as there was with the previous Main Stand refurbishment, with work continuing to the rear of the Anfield Road End during the season before more intrusive work is carried out during the summer months.

The club plans to construct a new two-tier structure that will be the same height as the Main Stand and will provide an imposing perspective from Stanley Park, as first disclosed in November 2019.

“Retaining the wonderful atmosphere at Anfield is one of the primary design drivers and was essential in the current owners preferring to expand the existing Stadium rather than relocate to a new stadium in Stanley Park,” according to a statement on the club’s website.

“The lower tier will be maintained and rebuilt as part of the proposed design, with a new top tier created above it. In addition, the designs keep Anfield Stadium as four separate stands to reflect the stadium’s historical history.

“We’re also working on an acoustic and lighting approach that will help us achieve our goal of a world-class stadium.”

The ideas are just one aspect of FSG’s overall strategy to modernize one of the world’s most famous football venues.

One senior insider earlier told The Washington Newsday, “The immediate to medium term is to get Anfield Road done.” “That brings us up to 61,000 people and allows us to begin balancing the stadium.

“When you gaze across the Sir Kenny Stand, Anfield Road, and the Main Stand, the Kop, ironically, will appear smaller in comparison to the rest of the stadium.

“The fact that we’re in a community and a residential area that we take great pride in is a bit of a barrier.

“From the Victorian era to today, it’s part of the character of a typical English stadium. We aren’t.” “The summary comes to an end.”