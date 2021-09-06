FSG’s next move at Liverpool is hinted to by RedBird investors.

Some Liverpool fans are furious with the club’s summer transfer business, or lack thereof.

The early addition of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million was widely praised, but the lack of business done in the summer window has stoked some resentment. The temperature had already been raised by Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group’s decision to push a European Super League plan back in April, an idea that was quickly abandoned.

FSG’s strategy was clear when they arrived at Liverpool in 2010, but while the £142 million sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in 2018 allowed for the arrival of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, two transformative signings, the club hasn’t spent at the same rate as their rivals, with their net spend over time far lower.

READ MORE HERE:

That didn’t stop Jurgen Klopp’s side from winning the 2019 Champions League and the 2020 Premier League, but it’s fair to say that neither of those achievements would have been possible without the investment in Van Dijk and Alisson.

Liverpool only signed Konate during the summer transfer window, while their opponents signed players like Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Romelu Lukaku, and Saul Niguez.

Liverpool’s attacking options were aided, and some of that rage has boiled over into calls for FSG to step down, not for the first time.

Earlier this year, FSG was apparently the target of a £3 billion proposal from a Middle Eastern company, which the club turned down. And, with the club’s value continuing to climb, with the team now valued higher than FSG’s other athletic organization, the Boston Red Sox, there is little chance that the John W Henry-led company will want to cut ties with such a profitable, and successful, business any time soon.

FSG has no plans to sell, according to sources in the United States, and Liverpool, the world’s 12th most expensive sports team at $4.1 billion, according to Forbes, a club whose value has increased by 165 percent in the previous year. “The summary has come to an end.”