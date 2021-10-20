FSG’s Mohamed Salah contract message is ‘pleasant,’ according to Dirk Kuyt.

Liverpool must do “everything” to keep Mohamed Salah and this Liverpool team together, according to Dirk Kuyt.

Salah scored the game’s opening goal with a deflected effort in the first half, then sealed the victory with a penalty kick late in the second half.

Former Liverpool forward Kuyt agrees that he has won accolades from all corners of the footballing world and is widely considered as the ‘greatest player’ on the planet right now.

“I’ve been watching a lot of football recently. I’m monitoring the Spanish league, as well as the Premier League, Champions League, and other European games – Mo [Salah] is doing an amazing job right now “Sky Sports News quoted Kuyt as saying.

“He’s scoring incredible goals and he’s resembling Messi.” I believe he is receiving the same level of performance as him.

“He’s making, of course there was a little bit of luck with the first goal he made against Atletico, but he’s making.”

“However, he’s passing Atletico defenders for joy, despite the fact that they are among the best in the tournament.”

“For me, he is by far the finest performing player in Europe right now.””

Salah’s current contract expires in 2023, and he has yet to sign a new one.

The 29-year-old signing a new contract, according to Kuyt, is critical, but the club also has to keep the team together.

“If I were Liverpool, I’d do everything I could to keep the team in the shape it is today because Mo [Salah] is very comfortable with the players he’s playing with,” he continued.

“So, first and foremost, I would sign him for as long as possible, but I would also try to keep the other players on board because it’s an incredible team, and it’s looking very, very well with the coaching staff.”

“Of course, they struggled last season, but I believe a lot of it was due to injury.” They’ve won a lot of games now, and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do in the future. With these types of athletes, I’m hoping for a long time.”