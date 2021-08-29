FSG’s difficulty with the £70 million Liverpool aim is evident in Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer.

Manchester United will sell more shirts as a result of Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival.

Just as Lionel Messi shirts have been flying off the shelves at Paris Saint-Germain since his arrival at the Parc des Princes earlier this month, United understands that having the world’s most popular athlete in their colors, with over 500 million followers on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, means that the world’s eyes will be fixed on them from a marketing standpoint.

Liverpool had long wished to compete with United in terms of kit deal money, with the Old Trafford club still leading the Premier League in terms of revenue produced from commercial activity by a significant margin. In recent seasons, Liverpool has been attempting to close the gap, with some success.

FSG’s aim to gain commercial ground on United included hiring Nike as their uniform manufacturer, which was completed in 2020 following a legal struggle with erstwhile partners New Balance in the High Court.

Adidas guarantees United £70 million every year, with no royalty payments from product sales. Liverpool’s Nike deal is set at £30 million per year, but with a 20% royalty kickback on licensed Nike/Liverpool apparel sales, some industry analysts believe that annual total may be increased to £60 million to £65 million.

Shirt sales have received a lot of attention in recent months, with some incorrect assertions claiming PSG would be able to cover Messi’s salary merely by selling shirts. According to a report in the I daily, PSG would need to sell 12 million jerseys to achieve this, depending on the seven percent profit margin that most top clubs obtain from shirt sales. While the Messi move sparked early curiosity, the reality is that the French team will not sell anything near that amount, especially when you consider that Manchester United sold 1.85 million shirts last year.

Man United and PSG have signed long-term contracts with Adidas and Nike, respectively, with PSG opting for the Nike.