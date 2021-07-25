FSG’s blunder has handed Liverpool and Michael Edwards a dilemma in 2023.

With numerous key Liverpool players nearing the final two years of their contracts, FSG faces an issue.

Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Alisson Becker are all set to hold talks with the Reds about extending their contracts.

As Jordan Henderson’s contract situation reminds us, in addition to trying to refresh the roster and reduce the average age of the players, Liverpool must also reward individuals who have helped the club get to this point.

According to one Liverpool-covering journalist, the typically careful FSG have no one but themselves to blame if the scenario leads to player disruption.

On the Blood Red podcast, David Lynch remarked, “Just to touch on the point about a lot of contracts expiring in the same summer and that being sad.”

“To be honest, I believe FSG should be held responsible for that. We talk a lot about how wonderful they are at planning, but they’ve gotten themselves into this mess.”

The allegations of Henderson’s contract troubles, which imply he may seek to leave the club he has led to Premier League triumph, may put FSG on high alert, since they do not want a repetition with Salah.

FSG was aware of the impending crisis, and Lynch believes the owners will have to make some difficult decisions.

“With some of the renewals, I believe I’m correct in saying Sadio Mane signed his in the middle of the season,” Lynch added.

“It would start at the end and run till the summer because they wanted the contracts to run in that order so they wouldn’t be disconnected and they could deal with them every summer,” says the author.

“They essentially put themselves in this predicament by making sure that everyone’s contracts expired at the same time, forcing them to make some extremely difficult decisions.”

Liverpool’s owners aren’t afraid to make decisions that the fans, and possibly Jurgen Klopp, don’t agree with, as they demonstrated with the free transfer of Gini Wijnaldum to PSG.

Reds fans, on the other hand, will be hoping that such a move does not occur in the near future.

