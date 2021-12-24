FSG’s £117 million blunder propelled Liverpool to Premier League glory.

The summer of 2014 is one that most Liverpool fans would prefer to forget.

The Reds came agonizingly close to winning the Premier League for the first time since 1990, but Manchester City edged them out by two points.

Luis Suarez, their talisman and league’s best goal scorer, won a big-money move to Barcelona, adding to their heartbreak.

Liverpool had the cash to reinvest in the squad and replace the vacuum Suarez had left after securing a club-record fee of £75 million. Brendan Rodgers had his sights set on his objectives, but nothing went according to plan.

The person identified to fill the Suarez-shaped void in the squad was Alexis Sanchez, who Rodgers felt matched his style of play and could propel the team ahead.

Sanchez, who was 25 at the time, was a potential player in Europe, scoring 21 goals and registering 16 assists in all competitions for Barcelona during the 2013/14 season.

But the Chilean international was destined for London, and Arsenal won the race to sign him, paying around £35 million for him.

Rodgers told Sky Sports in 2016: “The huge blow was that we thought we were getting Alexis Sanchez and that he’d be a like-for-like replacement [for Suarez]in terms of how he pressed the game, his intensity.”

“We believed he’d be ideal, that it’d be a seamless transition, and that Rickie Lambert would be available if we needed something different in the game.”

“However, we didn’t get Sanchez, and bless Rickie, he was put under a lot of pressure when that wasn’t the plan.”

“So we had to bring in someone, Mario [Balotelli] has a lot of potential – I didn’t believe I’d be any different in terms of managers who’ve had problems with him – and we didn’t have any other options at the time.”

“It was something that didn’t work out for us, and it cost us a lot of money.”

Rodgers stated that Balotelli didn’t suit the profile they were looking for, but they didn’t have much of a choice by the end of the summer.

“He’s a fantastic talent, there’s no doubt about that; you see him on the training ground every day,” the former Liverpool manager added.

