FSG will miss the £270 million truth behind Michael Edwards’ magical touch at Liverpool.

At the end of this season, the Michael Edwards era at Liverpool will come to an end.

He will leave after five years in the role, with success stories including the signings of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, and Alisson Becker during his time as sporting director, as well as his role as technical director in bringing Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to Anfield.

Edwards was entrusted by Fenway Sports Group to take up transfer discussions from Ian Ayre, who had left the team. Since arriving at Anfield and working his way through a variety of responsibilities after being introduced to the club by previous sporting director Damien Comolli, he has pleased them with his approach.

Much has been made of Liverpool’s net spending in comparison to their opponents, and how, despite this, they have stayed true to their ideology and won both the Champions League and the Premier League.

Edwards’ working connection with manager Jurgen Klopp has been important in that achievement, and his successor, Julian Ward, has large shoes to fill in replacing the man who previously held the seniority above him.

According to LFC History, during Edwards’ reign at Liverpool, 22 players were purchased for a total of £487.5 million. Meanwhile, the club is claimed to have made a profit of £371.1 million after selling 27 players.

From the start of Edwards’ tenure to present, the club has spent little about £161 million on transfers. Manchester United’s has been £457.6 million over the same period, while Manchester City’s has been £357.3 million.

FSG’s business approach has always included a focus on the bottom line and making a profit. While the strategy isn’t universally popular, it has proven to be effective, however whether future success is dependent on Edwards’ market work remains to be seen.

