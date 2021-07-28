FSG truth is revealed by Liverpool transfer news, as Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish remain linked.

After the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, I believe we require a midfielder as well as one or two strikers. I believe we require a goal scorer.

I expect Divock Origi to leave, thus I’d want to see us enhance his position in goal and bring in someone with actual quality.

So far, pre-season has been unimpressive, but there are still a few games left, and several players are still missing after games with their foreign teams during the summer.

For me, young Kaide Gordon and Owen Beck have been the standouts, but as someone who monitors the academy on a regular basis, I’ve always been aware of their talent.

Naby Keita, who had a good 45 minutes against Mainz, also impressed me.

It’s fantastic to have Virgil Van Dijk back in action. He’s a guy we really missed last season, so having him back and ready will be a huge boost.

With all three players suffering long-term injuries last season, the health of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip will have to be carefully monitored this season, and we know that RB Leipzig liked to regulate Konate’s fitness as well.

It’s possible that our center-back pairing will vary a lot over the season.

Personally, I’m just glad to see Van Dijk back, and he, combined with any of the other three centre-backs, would form one of the league’s and Europe’s top defensive combinations.

Although Liverpool’s transfer activity has been modest so far this season, I remain optimistic that we will have a successful campaign.

We finished third last season despite losing a number of key players, so I believe we are capable of challenging for the championship.

I’d like to see us give it our all in the FA Cup this season, since it’s a trophy we haven’t won in a long time and it’d be good to see Jordan Henderson add to his trophy cabinet.

After whining about the Glazers all season, Liverpool fans now seeing Man City connected with Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, as well as Man United signing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. “The summary has come to an end.”