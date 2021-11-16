FSG, the owners of Liverpool, are ‘on the verge’ of purchasing a new team.

The owners of Liverpool, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are apparently close to agreeing to buy a majority position in the Pittsburgh Penguins, an American ice hockey franchise.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a deal for the NHL team might be finalized later this week if talks do not break down.

Although the Penguins were valued at $845 million by Sportico, the actual cost of this investment has yet to be revealed.

Such a move could have been facilitated by RedBird Capital Partners’ £533 million investment in FSG in March, which helped give stability at a period of uncertainty during the pandemic.

FSG has other properties, such as the Boston Red Sox, Roush Fenway Racing, and NESN, in addition to Liverpool, as they strive to extend their corporate portfolio.

Sam Kennedy, the Red Sox president and CEO, announced in April that the team was open to buying an NBA or NHL team.

In a Sportico webinar, he remarked, “We’re huge admirers of the National Basketball Association and obviously the National Hockey League, so it provides a natural place for Fenway Sports Group to look.”