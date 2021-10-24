FSG, the Glazers, and how Liverpool overcame Manchester United’s £87 million deficit.

It’s safe to say that neither Fenway Sports Group nor the Glazer family won any popularity contests this year in the locations where their teams play.

The owners of Liverpool and Manchester United were both significant actors in the unsuccessful attempt to launch the European Super League in March, a scheme that fizzled out just 48 hours after it was first announced to the public via a late-night social media message.

Both have now withdrawn from the competition and returned to the protection of UEFA and the European Clubs Association, and have had to begin the process of repairing their fan bases’ relationships.

On the field, Liverpool has looked formidable this season under Jurgen Klopp, while Manchester United has appeared confused and disjointed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Off the field, however, United still has the upper hand when it comes to the scale of the clubs as businesses, despite the fact that the crisis has helped to reduce a gap that Liverpool has been trying to close for a long time.

United’s pre-pandemic revenue was £627.1 million in 2019. Liverpool, on the other hand, had revenues of £533 million, thanks in large part to their incredible Champions League run.

However, no club has escaped the virus, which has wreaked havoc on the sport. Some people, on the other hand, have fared better than others.

United’s latest financials, which are released quarterly due to their status as a PLC, showed a 21.1 percent reduction in revenue to £494.1 million. Liverpool’s dropped from £533 million to £490 million, an 8% loss, despite the fact that the Reds’ accounts only cover the first three months of the season and the drop is projected to increase in the 2021 accounts.

Liverpool, on the other hand, remained a strong commercial force. Despite the pandemic, they witnessed a £29 million increase to £217 million, and they hinted at further more growth in the following set of reports, thanks to important collaborations with Nike, Expedia, and AXA in late 2019 and early 2020.

United’s value increased by £4 million, from £275 million to £279 million, closing an £87 million deficit.

