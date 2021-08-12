FSG should sign a £43.5 million deal. Despite his ‘pathetic’ outburst towards Liverpool fans, Man City’s star continues to shine.

It was only a matter of time before it happened.

Pep Guardiola has rarely had to deal with wantaway global stars in Man City’s squad, with their big-money salary and guaranteed trophy contention enough to keep the majority content, even if not always first-choice.

With club stalwarts like as Yaya Toure, Vincent Kompany, David Silva, and now Sergio Aguero all departing at the conclusion of their contracts in consecutive seasons, a natural changing of the guard, as well as regular rotation owing to contending on numerous fronts, has helped to keep discontent at bay.

But, just two years after earning the PFA Young Player of the Year award, Leroy Sane became the first player to seek greener pastures when he moved to Bayern Munich last summer.

Bernardo Silva is one of a handful of senior players hoping to leave the Etihad before the transfer season closes at the end of August, according to Guardiola.

“He is a member of our team. Not just Bernardo, but two, three, or four other players want to leave,” the Spaniard told reporters last week ahead of the Community Shield.

“But they are our players under contract, and if they make any offers or want to leave and their agent comes here, we are open to discussing everything with all of the squad members, but it is up to them.

“As for the rest, they’ll keep training hard and staying here, and I’ll decide whether they play or not.

“The players want to go because of what transpired the previous season. They know the door is open because we don’t want anyone to be unhappy here, but they must bring someone else or they will be forced to stay.”

Man City’s attacking ranks are more competitive than ever, with the club spending £100 million on Jack Grealish this summer and continuing to seek Harry Kane. It’s only natural that they’ll need to move players on as well, with Silva the most likely departure.

Should Liverpool contemplate a contentious bid for Gini Wijnaldum now that the Reds are in the market for a midfielder following his departure to PSG?

