FSG should replace Jurgen Klopp with Pep Guardiola, according to a Liverpool veteran.

When Jurgen Klopp leaves Liverpool, John Barnes has encouraged the Reds to replace him with Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City.

Klopp’s contract expires in 2024, and he has previously stated that he will leave Anfield and consider retirement at that time.

“I’ll take a year off and see if I miss football,” he remarked in 2020. If I answer no, it will be the end of Jurgen Klopp as a coach.”

Klopp had never lasted more than seven seasons in any of his previous managerial posts, Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, but he is likely to stay at Liverpool for nine years after winning the Champions League and Premier League.

Guardiola joined City less than a year after Klopp took over at Liverpool and has already won three Premier League titles.

During this period, City and Liverpool have developed a fierce rivalry, but Barnes believes he is the best choice for life beyond Klopp.

Barnes also questioned Steven Gerrard’s readiness to succeed Klopp, despite the fact that he led Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership in a decade this season.

“Pep Guardiola,” Barnes said when asked to select his successor for Klopp by BettingOdds.com.

“Of course, there are other managers who you would think are better suited, such as Steven Gerrard, who has had a fantastic season at Rangers, but will he come to Liverpool on the strength of one excellent year?”

“Of course, because of his ties to Liverpool, he would be granted time.”

“If you asked me right now if Jurgen Klopp would be the right candidate for the job if he left Liverpool tomorrow, I’d say Steven.”

“Probably not, because you’d prefer a manager with greater expertise and a track record of success.”

“Because he’s Steven Gerrard, he’d be allowed time, but would it be the best thing for Liverpool?” Perhaps not.

