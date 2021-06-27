FSG should reconsider their Liverpool transfer attitude because of four Euro 2020 talents.

Neco Williams, a Liverpool defender, is poised to quit the club this summer in quest of first-team action.

The 20-year-old is now Trent Alexander-understudy, Arnold’s with the Welshman’s game time limited due to the Liverpudlian’s superiority.

Southampton had pursued Williams for a loan move back in January, and the ECHO understands Leeds, Aston Villa, and Burnley have all entered the fight to recruit the right-back.

Williams, who was eliminated from Euro 2020 with Wales on Saturday, will now focus on his future at Anfield. Liverpool, according to the ECHO, is expecting him to press for a move.

If Williams leaves, Liverpool will not be looking to acquire a replacement defender, with Joe Gomez capable of filling that job and Conor Bradley anticipated to step up from the academy to give backup when needed.

Last season, however, Liverpool’s failure to add depth in defense cost them dearly, and buying a capable backup option for Alexander-Arnold would ensure they don’t make the same mistakes.

We take a look at four players who could step in for Wales at Euro 2020.

Following his achievements in the tournament’s early games, the 25-year-old has garnered attention from clubs throughout Europe and the Premier League.

Dumfries, who played right wing-back in Frank de Boer’s system, scored two goals in as many games, including the game-winning goals against Ukraine and Austria.

Bayern Munich is the latest team to express interest in his skills, but they are put off by his “two-digit million” price tag, which is thought to be in the range of £15 million.

Liverpool could use Georginio Wijnaldum’s international teammate, but he is unlikely to join the club only on the promise of playing time, given Alexander-strong Arnold’s competition.

Despite the fact that he may not have happy memories of playing Liverpool due to his bouts with the Reds when at Genk, Maehle is a player worth considering.

Jurgen Klopp might call on the Denmark international, who shares many of the same characteristics as Alexander-Arnold but also has the adaptability that Klopp values in his recruits.

Before spending four years with KRC, he spent his formative years with Aalborg. The summary comes to a close.