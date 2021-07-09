FSG might gain from Liverpool’s £70 million summer investment in two ways.

Liverpool have already made an impact in the transfer market this summer, with the £36 million signing of defender Ibrahima Konate, but if they want to make another move, it may have to come at the expense of someone leaving Anfield.

For several years, the Reds have had a very clear transfer strategy under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, one that is not universally popular among fans, with the player trading model that props up the transfer kitty often seen as something that holds Liverpool back rather than propelling them forward.

FSG would argue that they have achieved success using such means, with Jurgen Klopp’s team reaching a pinnacle in 2019 and 2020, when they won the Champions League and subsequently the Premier League. However, many saw the seeming lack of transfer spending in the aftermath of those successes as a squandered opportunity to exert some form of supremacy against free-spending Manchester City and Chelsea, as well as a resurgent Manchester United.

The pandemic has influenced transfer policy for clubs all over the world, though in Liverpool’s case, the £538 million RedBird Capital investment in FSG, which wasn’t earmarked for any kind of transfer spend, was supposed to have a knock-on effect in terms of freeing up money elsewhere, allowing Liverpool to approach the summer in the way they planned if they hadn’t been hit by the pandemic.

Although Konate’s arrival early in the window was welcomed, there is a need for more quality to be added to the squad, especially when their competitors are bringing in players like Jadon Sancho and pursuing Jack Grealish.

Reds fans, on the other hand, are well aware that the model is unlikely to change.

The Reds held off on selling some of its fringe players last summer due to a flat transfer market, as the pandemic’s uncertainty caused club owners to be more cautious when it came to loosening the purse strings.

Fast forward a year, and players like Nat Phillips and have likely been a gift in disguise for the Reds. The summary comes to a close.