FSG may be compelled to address Thiago Alcantara with a reality that Liverpool prefers to overlook.

When reports in Italy suggested AC Milan were interested in signing Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool fans’ eyebrows would have been pricked.

With the Reds connected with Franck Kessie this summer, Il Milanista reported that the Rossoneri may sign the Spaniard in a straight swap move in January to avoid losing the Ivorian on a free transfer next year after he turned down their last contract offer.

The Washington Newsday knows that Thiago is still a crucial member of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad, but it’s telling that he’s been linked with a move away just a year after arriving at Anfield.

It also casts doubt on the 30-year-long-term old’s viability at Anfield.

Don’t get me wrong: if you asked Reds fans to pick their best midfield for a title decider or a Champions League final, it would be difficult to find many who would chose a trio of Thiago, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson.

Despite his celebrity, it would be in Liverpool’s best interests if he was not Klopp’s first-choice player in the future.

Such a comment feels like heresy after joining the Reds in a £25 million trade from Bayern Munich last year to such massive fan outrage. Especially considering that many fans and analysts felt Liverpool needed to buy a new midfielder in the summer after Gini Wijnaldum’s departure to PSG.

But, before you hurl your phone or computer out the window or start spamming me on Twitter, listen to me out.

When it comes to Klopp’s aging squad, the spotlight is usually on the front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, who are all scheduled to hit 30 before the start of next season.

Thiago joined James Milner and Jordan Henderson, as well as Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Adrian, in the Anfield 30+ club, with Wijnaldum being a member until departing at the end of his tenure.

