FSG is playing a waiting game as Liverpool prepares to gain from a £1.1 billion transaction.

By Monday’s deadline for submitting proposals for the Premier League’s next US rights cycle, Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, will be hoping for another name to emerge.

The Premier League has long been focused on breaking into the American market, seeing it as having the same potential for the competition as China, and with the current deal in its final year of its three-year cycle, the focus has been on driving the highest possible price, a difficult task as the world recovers from a pandemic.

The most current rights were worth around £150 million per year, with NBC serving as the American home of Premier League football.

Six-year cycles are now expected, as seen by the sale of Premier League rights to various countries during the last 12 months, with NBC expected to compete with CBS, ESPN, and DAZN for the rights.

According to the Times, a value of £1.1 billion is currently on the table, with Premier League clubs receiving £9 million per year. The rights have increased in value by 50% as a result of the change to a six-year arrangement.

While a rise in value would normally be celebrated by Premier League club owners like FSG, reports in The Athletic suggest that the clubs themselves had hoped for a higher price than the £1.1 billion currently expected, though there is still the possibility of a higher price if someone arrives late to the party.

The Premier League had some domestic success in terms of simply holding on to their rights in the UK, with Sky, BT Sport, and Amazon Prime Video all extending their contracts for another three years at the same price. Having some certainty about domestic costs is important for Premier League owners who have suffered significant losses as a result of the pandemic. “The summary has come to an end.”