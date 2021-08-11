FSG is expected to pursue a “huge” forward acquisition for Jurgen Klopp, according to a former Liverpool midfielder.

Danny Murphy, a former Liverpool midfielder, believes Jurgen Klopp can still make one “huge” addition this summer.

So far in the transfer window, the Reds have only signed RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, while their closest championship challengers have spent lavishly in their pursuit of silverware.

Manchester United have paid £73 million for Jadon Sancho and £34 million for Raphael Varane, Manchester City have paid £97.5 million for Jack Grealish, and Chelsea are closing in on a £97.5 million deal for former striker Romelu Lukaku.

Klopp has hinted that more business could come in before the window closes, and Murphy hasn’t ruled it out either.

When asked about Liverpool’s attitude to possible additions, Murphy told talkSPORT, “There’s still a chance Liverpool will make one big one.”

“I believe so. In the offensive third, an attacking one. If I were Klopp, I wouldn’t sign anyone unless I thought they could play in the first team.

“If you can find someone who can play in place of Firmino or Mane, sign him. However, there aren’t many.”

In response to the criticism leveled against Liverpool for their lack of transfer activity, Murphy stated, “I don’t agree with the narrative that you have to spend to be competitive.”

“They have guys returning, and they are still the same squad that won the league championship.”