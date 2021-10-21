FSG invests £300 million after their 11-year Liverpool plan pays off.

It’s been almost 11 years since John W Henry declared victory in the struggle for Liverpool on the steps of the High Court in London.

A protracted legal battle to take control of the Reds from Tom Hicks and George Gillett finished with a new name on the door: New England Sports Ventures (NESV), which would become Fenway Sports Group 12 months later, obtained 100% of the Reds’ stock.

Following the near-disastrous reigns of Hicks and Gillett at Anfield, many Reds fans applauded this decision. According to former Liverpool managing director Christian Purslow, it was a reign that brought the club within 24 hours of going into administration.

Even with the pressures placed on the club as a result of the pandemic, that seems almost inconceivable now, with the Reds having been able to improve their bottom line tremendously thanks to Champions League football and success both domestically and in Europe, as well as the club’s player trading model.

The club’s finances for the year ending July 2020, three months before FSG was set to take over at Anfield, revealed a pre-tax deficit of £19.9 million.

The club’s total revenue was £189.9 million, with matchday revenues accounting for £42.9 million and commercial revenue for £62.1 million.

With the 2010 accounts published prior to the takeover, we won’t see a decade of financial statements under FSG until next year, but the difference in the bottom line has become obvious over the past 10 financial years as the game and the Premier League as a brand has grown.

That strategy hasn’t always been popular with supporters, and there have been a number of blunders along the road. Mistakes probably doesn’t do credit to some of the errors made.

Attempts to trademark the Liverpool name and raise ticket costs in 2016 were both abandoned due to fan criticism, as was the planned furloughing of personnel at the outset of the epidemic.

But the biggest blunder of all came this year. “The summary has come to an end.”