FSG investor speaks out about Newcastle United takeover after Liverpool ownership admission, calling it a “false narrative.”

In his own words, Gerry Cardinale is focused on ‘creating enterprises.’

While the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), a sovereign wealth fund worth over £380 billion with big plans for Newcastle United’s future, was taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) this week, the Fenway Sports Group model at Liverpool was once again questioned.

Balancing the finances and pursuing on-field success while still running a successful and lucrative business is a difficult task in modern football, especially as sovereign wealth becomes more prevalent, giving certain clubs spending power far above what any effective business model could provide.

There are, of course, UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules and the Premier League’s own profit and sustainability rules in place to try to rein in wild spending and ensure fair competition, though some have argued that such rules have only served to lift the next tier of clubs planning to challenge the established elite, who have the fan bases, commercial revenue, and regular European money to support their own spending.

Newcastle’s ownership by PIF has been contentious, with some interpreting the deal as an effort at sports washing, despite the fact that Saudi Arabia has a horrible human rights record.

The Newcastle project will take time, but if PIF sticks to their guns and their infrastructure investment pays off, which does not apply to FFP, they might pose a serious challenge to Liverpool and the rest of English football’s established elite in the coming years.

Some consider Liverpool’s economic model of player trading to sustain investment in the playing side and an emphasis on developing commercial earnings as the blueprint for how clubs should be operated, while others believe that it just puts the brakes on ambition when those around them spend freely.

Unbeaten in the Premier League this season and in second place, a Champions League win in 2019 and a Premier League title in 2020 would convince FSG supporters that their strategy works.

