FSG has already answered a few key questions about Liverpool 2022.

As the year draws to a close, Liverpool are in fine form.

The year 2021 will be remembered for a variety of reasons, both good and bad, but Jurgen Klopp and his team are hoping to end it on a high as the games pile up before January 1.

It was the year in which Manchester United lost six consecutive games, including one in which Alisson Becker scored and the Red Devils were beaten 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Fans were barred out until August, the Reds went 764 minutes without scoring from open play at Anfield, and Everton were trounced 4-1 at Goodison Park.

However, as everyone at the club looks ahead to 2022, there are a number of challenges that must be solved in the near-term.

The Anfield Road expansion is the most recent major project on the owners’ to-do list.

Klopp formally broke ground on the 7,000-square-foot project in late September, although it had been in the works at the club for some time.

New photographs of the steel beams being installed by contractors Buckingham Group have emerged this week, indicating that progress is picking up at the site.

Klopp remarked in September, “Everyone is really focused on developing the future of this team.”

“We have the training fields, the Main Stand, and now this new [Anfield Road] stand, which is fantastic. It’s quite crucial.” The extra seats, which are expected to be installed by the summer of 2023, will increase Anfield’s maximum capacity to almost 60,000.

If the Anfield Road project is the most important off-the-field project for FSG right now, Mohamed Salah’s future is the most important one on it right now.

Salah came in seventh place at the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony, but few can argue that he is currently the finest player in the world.

His 20 goals this season have kept Liverpool in contention for both the Champions League and the Premier League, and on Tuesday night, the Egypt international became the first player at Anfield since Ian Rush in the 1980s to score 20 goals in five consecutive seasons.

He expresses his desire. “The summary has come to an end.”