FSG and Liverpool supporters confirm historic agreement to form new board of directors.

Liverpool has reached a major deal with supporters organization Spirit of Shankly to establish a Supporters Board, which will oblige the club to obtain fan assent before entering any potential European Super League, as well as on a number of crucial fan-facing strategic decisions.

Less than a fortnight after the Crouch Report, a fan-led government review into English football that recommended measures be put in place to give fans a greater say in their clubs through measures like ‘golden shares’ and fan vetoes, 99 percent of SOS members voted to move forward with the formation of a supporters board that would give fans the power to give consent on such moves as joining another Super League or moving the club away from Anfield.

Following the failed European Super League conspiracy in April, in which Liverpool and its owners Fenway Sports Group played a key role, fans were outraged with FSG and its principal, John W Henry, for their ambitions to join a breakaway league without asking fan agreement.

The Super League plans, which would have seen 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs form their own competition, fell apart just 48 hours after they were presented to the world via a late-night social media push, but it was a misstep too far for some supporters, with Henry recording a video apology to fans, shouldering the blame.

Spirit of Shankly, a Liverpool supporters group, requested a meeting with FSG and club officials following the incident, sitting down with club CEO Billy Hogan and FSG executives at local and board level, including virtual meetings with Henry and Reds chairman Tom Werner.

SOS and FSG are working on measures to give supporters a greater say in critical decisions that affect their club, and have made a number of recommendations to the FSG board regarding what they want to see implemented moving forward. Last month, The Washington Newsday reported that the two parties were close to reaching a deal.

And there are those plans, which would create a 16-member supporters board with representation from a number of Reds. “The summary has come to an end.”