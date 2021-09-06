‘From what I’ve seen,’ Nat Phillips says of new Liverpool teammate Ibrahima Konate, and goes into detail about his negotiations with Jurgen Klopp after signing a new contract.

Nat Phillips used to be able to go through Liverpool city centre and get on with his work without being noticed. Not any longer.

The tall centre-back is a fairly recognised figure these days after making 20 appearances for the Reds last season, and he had plenty of fans asking for a selfie on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was playing football with local kids at the McDonald’s Fun Football Festival in Williamson Square, giving up some of his leisure time to encourage the next generation.

He is one of a number of Liverpool teenagers making the grade and functioning as a role model to many, having just signed a new long-term contract with the club.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, he says, “When you’re a young kid and it’s what you’re striving to accomplish, you do look at those lads who did breakout and have a career.”

“The boys who played for England in the summer and came through at Liverpool, like Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Harvey [Elliott] now, what he’s doing, they’re a great motivation for kids like the ones here today,” says the coach.

Phillips’ father Jimmy, who made more than 200 appearances for Wanderers between 1993 and 2001, was a ‘inspiration’ and someone he ‘drew a lot from,’ while Jay-Jay Okocha, who would light up the Reebok stadium with his abilities and tricks on a weekly basis, was another of his favourites.

He is now a role model for hundreds of children, and he says that he now feels more at home at Anfield after signing a four-year contract this week.

“I think having contributed and feeling like I’d contributed last year, I felt like I’d earned that faith in the shirt from my team-mates during the year, and I’m feeling more comfortable and at home,” he said.

Phillips is also encouraged by manager Jurgen Klopp’s belief in him since summoning him up from the Under-23s to fill in for the main team last season during an injury crisis.

