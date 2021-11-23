From next year, every new home must have a key feature.

Every new home built after next year will be required to incorporate an additional feature.

To help prepare Britain for electric cars, electric car charging stations will need to be built inside every new home, as well as in supermarkets and offices.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the proposal to business leaders yesterday, stating that it will result in up to 145,000 additional charging outlets being erected across England each year.

“When the policy is made out, it will be for new residences, including flats with related parking within the boundary,” a spokesman for the PM said. It will apply to new residential buildings with more than ten parking spaces.

“There will be some exemptions laid out – there will be a detailed list of where it applies in the document that will be released.”

Many charging stations will be required in the near future, as the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK will be prohibited beginning in 2030.

“We are on the verge of another revolution, a green industrial revolution,” Mr Johnson said at the CBI conference.

He argued that technology had progressed and that “change will now accelerate like a new Tesla.””

The administration plans to introduce laws in Parliament by the end of the year, with “at least a 6-month adjustment time” before they take effect.

Despite the fact that new diesel and gasoline cars will be unavailable within the next decade, the government has no plans to assist low- and middle-income households in purchasing electric vehicles.

Ed Miliband, the Shadow Business Secretary, said: “Britain’s automakers and employees are being let down by the government.

“Rather than stepping up to support the auto industry in the global race for green technologies, ministers have taken a step back and left manufacturers, workers, and the general public to fend for themselves, failing to take the action needed to make the switch affordable for families facing a cost-of-living crisis.”