From July 19th, ‘Freedom Day,’ there will be five major regulation changes in bars, restaurants, and nightclubs.

In what the government has dubbed “Freedom Day,” the government has abolished the rules that have been in place at bars and restaurants for more than a year.

The hospitality business has been compelled to operate under strict laws since being allowed to reopen last summer after the first lockdown, including only allowing table service and requiring the wearing of face masks when not seated.

All of that changed today, as health minister Sajid Javid announced last week that step four of the government’s exit strategy could be implemented.

Face mask rules for Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, and other stores on July 19

As a result, numerous Covid restrictions have been lifted, and the country will return to a state of near-normalcy. Visiting a pub or restaurant from today may seem very different, and we’ve listed the changes you’ll notice. In the comments box, let us know what you think about ‘Freedom Day.’

From July 19, there will be rule modifications in bars, restaurants, and nightclubs. The ‘rule of six’ was in force until today, which meant you couldn’t book a table for more than that amount, but it has now been deleted. As a result, you should be able to reserve a table for a large group.

Queuing at the bar is once again a thing. You won’t be limited to table service now that social barriers have been abolished. While some customers may have appreciated this, others may have missed trying to get the attention of a bartender in a crowded bar.

If you forget your mask, don’t worry. Although it is no longer a legal obligation to wear one in a hospitality situation, several establishments still require it to keep staff and other guests safe.

It’s possible that it’ll be busier than normal. Because there are no longer any restrictions on the number of persons who can attend hospitality establishments, venues that removed and spaced out tables to comply with legal standards can now welcome more clients.

You’ll be able to stay up later than before. Nightclubs can reopen as of today, and many in Liverpool have chosen to do so at midnight. People are able to mix after social separation norms are abolished. “The summary has come to an end.”