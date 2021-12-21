From his prison cell, the gang boss kept his narcotics enterprise going.

An ‘very dangerous’ drug lord ran his empire from his prison cell using a phone.

A large county lines drug ring that profited over £800,000 moving drugs between Wigan and Merseyside has been brought to justice.

After being rumbled by investigators, five men and a woman involved in a class A drugs conspiracy were sentenced to a total of 36 years and nine months in jail.

Jake Muldoon, 23, known locally as ‘Scouse Joe,’ and Adam Jarir, 29, known as ‘Biggie,’ both from Norris Green, were in charge of the ‘county-line,’ which stretched from Wigan’s Leigh and Atherton regions.

Jarir was discovered to be frequenting Atherton and, along with the rest of the gang, was storing, preparing, and distributing huge quantities of class A drugs from properties in the area.

Jarir and Rhys Jones, 22, were detained and heroin, narcotics production equipment, shotgun ammo, and £4k cash were found, among other significant items, during a raid on a property on Bridges Street on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

Officers were able to link Jamie Ashcroft, 21, Declan Prescott, 24, and Nathan Rutter, 21, to the conspiracy using phones taken from the initial search, and investigations revealed that they were being organized by Jones, under the supervision of Jarir and Muldoon.

The three guys were also suspected of stealing cars for the benefit of the organized crime group’s operations.

As drug debts began to rise, Ashcroft, Prescott, and Rutter were all arrested and found to be in possession of class A substances, causing divisions among the group.

This was especially true for Prescott, who had been stopped by police twice in a stolen vehicle, the first time fleeing at speeds of 80 mph in a 30 mph zone and ramming a police cruiser.

He threatened to ‘chop up’ the two officers arresting him with two huge machetes that were in the vehicle at the time of his detention after another arrest.

Muldoon stabbed Prescott in the head repeatedly for not being able to repay the whole sum owed to him.