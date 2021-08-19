From across the Atlantic, Liverpool may have received an FSG transfer warning.

The Boston Red Sox got that sinking feeling as they trudged out at Yankee Stadium in New York this week.

On July 28, a team that had a 63-40 record and was in second place in the American League with a good one-and-a-half game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays had lost their 13th game in 19 games and was now in third place, five games behind the Rays and showed little indication of recovery.

The loss to the second-placed Yankees was the team’s second in a row against a divisional foe, with manager Alex Cora’s squad going 2-11 versus the Yankees, Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays over that stretch.

For some fans, Cora is to blame for the team’s demise, while for others, the players are to blame. Many, however, blame the lack of movement during the July trade deadline as the reason for Boston’s deterioration, with much vitriol directed at general manager Chaim Bloom, the Red Sox’s counterpart of Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards in Massachusetts.

While their rivals expanded to their rosters on the trade deadline, with the Yankees making two important additions in Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo, Boston remained silent, and some believe that their refusal to make those deals is the primary cause for the team’s current situation.

They may have exceeded expectations early in the season, but once those standards were established, it was expected that they would keep going in that direction. However, with little help from the trade deadline, they have slipped behind.

Last week, Red Sox president and FSG partner Sam Kennedy told the Greg Hill Show, “They had to be aggressive because I think they are 3-10 versus us.”

“I don’t agree with the assumption on which we’re debating” (still). We’re going for broke, aiming to get into the playoffs and see where it takes us.

"The Yankees are never counted out. They are continually on the move."