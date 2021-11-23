From 2022, UK visitors will have to pay to access EU countries.

Following the loosening of coronavirus restrictions, British vacationers have started making up for lost time.

The United Kingdom no longer has any countries on its travel blacklist, allowing citizens to visit most foreign countries.

However, anyone planning to go to countries in the European Union next year should be aware that they will be charged an additional price.

According to SurreyLive, non-EU residents will pay around £5 to enter the EU, and there will be a new application form that must be completed before flying.

The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will be a mostly automated IT system “designed to identify security, irregular migration, or high-epidemic threats posed by visa-exempt travelers,” according to its website.

The ETIAS is projected to go live by the end of 2022, though no exact date has been specified. The precise day when travelers will be able to apply will be announced here.

The cost will only apply to those between the ages of 18 and 70, and applicants will be able to apply online or using a mobile phone app.

The ETIAS authorization isn’t the same as a visa.

The good news is that once you’ve finished and approved your application, it’ll be valid for three years, which means you won’t have to reapply (or pay the charge) every time you fly.