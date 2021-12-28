From 2011 through 2021, we’ve compiled a list of the most important news stories from the last decade.

The last decade has provided us with wonderful stories like Prince George’s birth, global lockdowns and a pandemic, pain and shock, but it has also demonstrated that people are resilient and kind.

Over 8.47 billion Covid-19 vaccines were administered internationally by doctors, nurses, and volunteers in the last decade, making it the greatest mass vaccination program in history.

Due to a few truly weird occurrences this year, we’ve felt like we’re living in a simulation or a fever dream, starting with the CIA’s release of thousands of pages of UFO-related encounters with retired officials and pilots giving their accounts and footage. And, of course, there’s the man who went out on a mission to collect a chip from every Wetherspoon in the United Kingdom.

We look back at the top headlines from the last decade, from 2011 to 2021, from the Thai soccer team’s rescue from a cave to the Capitol Hill riots.

2011: The Egyptian revolution gets underway.

As Egypt’s unrest spread, television demonstrations, marches, occupations of public spaces, nonviolent resistance, and strikes were broadcast.

Millions of protestors from various socioeconomic and religious backgrounds demanding the resignation of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

Tsunami and earthquake in Japan in 2011

A magnitude 9.1 earthquake erupted off the north east coast of Honshu in the Japan Trench on March 11, triggering a tsunami that destroyed seawalls and crippled three nuclear reactors within 30 minutes. Over 18,000 people died, with many of victims whose bodies were never found.

The first season of Game of Thrones premiered in 2011.

Game of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, started in April 2011 and ran for eight seasons in the United States.

The death of Osama Bin Laden in 2011.

Al-founder Qaeda’s and first leader, Osama bin Laden, was assassinated in Pakistan. In the early hours of May 2, 2011, two dozen SEALs attacked the terrorist leader’s compound in Abbottabad.

The largest riots in England's history occurred in 2011.