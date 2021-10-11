‘Frightened’ children received letters welcome them to ‘lovely Liverpool.’

Children in Liverpool’s primary schools have written sweet messages to refugees fleeing Afghanistan who have recently arrived in the city.

The children, who ranged in age from eight to nine, highlighted their favorite aspects of the city, suggested places to visit, and offered their friendship to Liverpool’s newcomers, with one youngster writing, “If you come to my school, I’ll be your friend.”

Their messages will be distributed to Afghan families who have fled the Taliban dictatorship in Kabul and are settling in Merseyside.

The initiative involved students from Broad Square Primary School, Blackmoor Park Junior School, St. Michael and All Angels School, Holy Cross Catholic Primary School, and Phoenix Primary School.

“Dear friend, I know you must be appalled and afraid,” one of the children’s letters said. All I want to do is reassure you that everything will be fine.” “Liverpool is a really friendly city, therefore everyone will welcome you and you will have a fantastic life here,” another child said.

“There are also those that will warmly welcome you into their homes and consider you a member of their family.”

“I understand you could be nervous, worried, or have conflicting thoughts,” a third student wrote, “but it’s okay; here, we want you to feel welcomed and safe.”

Some of the kids told their new classmates about their favorite activities in Liverpool, such as rolling down the sand dunes at Crosby Beach, viewing the ships at Albert Dock, and taking a Mersey Ferry ride.

The Taliban captured Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, in August, putting many people’s lives and livelihoods in jeopardy.

At September, Liverpool welcomed its first Afghan refugees, with about 100 people being housed in a hotel in the city’s south end.

The children’s messages, which have been shared on social media under the hashtag #LettersFromLiverpool, are intended to reassure Afghan refugees that they would be safe in Liverpool.

The project was spearheaded by Action Asylum, a Liverpool-based NGO, and the Writing On The Wall festival, a Liverpool-based series of events that connects schools and local communities and encourages the celebration of.