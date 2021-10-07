French fishermen have threatened to blockade ports, putting Christmas supplies at risk.

In a post-Brexit spat, French fishermen have threatened to blockade ports, putting Christmas supplies at risk.

According to The Mirror, operations in the port of Calais and the Channel Tunnel could be halted as a result of a bitter dispute over fishing licenses following the UK’s exit from the EU.

The warning comes as retailers continue to face supply chain concerns, with ministers warning that the issues might endure for months.

Bizarre Boris Johnson is a British politician. French fisherman are now threatening to wreak even more havoc, after the British government reported that only 12 of the 47 applications it received from French small boats had been approved.

The president of the northern France fisheries committee, Olivier Lepretre, said: “If negotiations fail, all French and European products would be barred from entering the UK, and all British products will be barred from entering Europe.

“The British will not have as many delicious things to eat this Christmas unless Boris backs down.

“I sincerely hope it never comes to that.”

Fishing-related cross-Channel conflicts have a long history, with prior spats resulting in Navy ships being dispatched to Jersey over fears of a blockade.

Due to worldwide shipping problems and a shortage of HGV drivers, a large number of stores and food industry leaders have warned that shoppers will have fewer options.

Toy shop Due to the shortage, The Entertainer has become the latest band to issue a warning, stating that parents will be provided a restricted variety of toys throughout the holiday season.

After threatening to shut off Britain’s imported energy supplies, the UK’s Brexit minister cautioned France on Tuesday that it needed to be “proportionate” in a fishing dispute.

Lord Frost responded to the energy warning by claiming it was “irrational” to think the UK was behaving in bad faith when giving post-Brexit fishing licenses to French vessels, instead claiming London had been “very helpful” in responding to European Union demands.

After Paris became enraged by a succession of application rejections, France’s Europe minister, Clement Beaune, stated the country will “take European or national steps to exert pressure on the UK.” “The summary has come to an end.”