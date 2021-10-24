Fred teases Manchester United’s team news ahead of their match against Liverpool.

Fred of Manchester United appears to have dropped a team news hint on Instagram before of today’s match against Liverpool.

The Reds will fight their Premier League opponents at Old Trafford later today, looking to keep their unbeaten record going.

United midfielder Marcus Rashford has published an Instagram image that could indicate he’ll face Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Fred was a doubt for the match after being forced off against Atalanta in the Champions League midweek.

On 88 minutes, he was replaced by Nemanja Matic, who went straight into the tunnel holding his hamstring.

Fred was not seen arriving at the team hotel yesterday night, according to the Manchester Evening News, raising further doubts about his availability.

His Instagram post, on the other hand, suggests he may have gotten over the problem from Wednesday night.

Both Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were doubtful for the match, but the hosts received a significant boost when both were spotted at the team hotel last night.

Liverpool are still missing Thiago, who has been out for the past five games due to injury.

Curtis Jones, on the other hand, will return after missing the Watford and Atletico Madrid matches due to a problem he picked up while on international service.