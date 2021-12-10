Four things were noticed in Everton training, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the absence of a defender.

Everton will face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, hoping to make it two wins in a row.

Demarai Gray scored a late winner to give the Blues a 2-1 victory over Arsenal earlier this week, ending a terrible run of play.

Everton has climbed to 12th place in the rankings and will be hoping to prevent another eight-game losing streak.

From the Blues’ most recent series of training photos, we’ve noticed four things.

Forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is yet to play for the Blues, but he is making progress as he was spotted on the pitch on Thursday performing individual training.

The England international has been out with a thigh injury since August and is expected to return to full team training soon.

“Dominic is coming closer, undoubtedly,” Rafa Benitez said in a press conference on Friday.

“He’s getting better with every training session he does with the rehabilitation coach.”

With defender Yerry Mina certain to miss this weekend’s trip to Selhurst Park, the Toffees have been dealt yet another injury blow.

The Colombian was not seen in training on Thursday, and Benitez stated in his pre-match press conference that he will not be available on Sunday.

Following a lengthy layoff, Mina returned to the starting lineup in the 2-1 win over Arsenal earlier this week.

However, he only lasted half an hour before being taken off due to a calf issue and replaced by Mason Holgate.

A number of children were part in the action at the most recent Everton training session, as evidenced by photos from the session.

Gray, the match winner from the Arsenal game, was recorded wrestling for the ball with Ryan Astley.

Ellis Simms, 20, was also seen training ahead of the trip to South London on Sunday.

After being left out of Everton’s squad for Monday night’s triumph over Arsenal, defender Lucas Digne had a point to prove.

While Benitez said in his news conference on Friday that no decision on Sunday has been made, the 28-year-old was photographed hard at work at Finch Farm.

“I think Lucas was clear, it’s the manager’s decision,” the Blues leader told the journalists.

“He’s been training today, and we’ll make a decision tomorrow; it’s a typical situation.”

