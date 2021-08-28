Four people were seriously injured in the Crosby head-on collision.

A head-on crash on a narrow, twisting country road near Crosby today left four individuals badly injured (Saturday).

Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a Mercedes and a Honda car on Little Crosby Road in the Great Crosby area shortly before 1.30pm.

A 20-year-old guy, two 20-year-old woman, and a 50-year-old man were all rushed to the hospital with significant injuries.

READ MORE: Two men were assaulted on a bustling Bold Street, prompting police to open an inquiry.

A big emergency services presence was seen crammed into one portion of the narrow route between Crosby and Hightown, which snakes its way through open farmland.

The head-on collision severely damaged both of the automobiles involved.

Following the incident, Little Crosby Road was closed in both directions between Oaklands Avenue and Delph Road.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, and witness and CCTV searches are being conducted in the vicinity.

Between Crosby and Hightown, Little Crosby Road is a popular route that is utilized as an alternate to other main routes and the Formby by-pass.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or feels they have dashcam footage that could help the inquiry should contact @MerPolCC or @MerPolTraffic on Twitter, or call 101, mentioning reference 21000599484.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

The official Liverpool Twitter account may be found here. The Washington Newsday Twitter feed provides real-time updates.

We’re also on – the Liverpool The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.