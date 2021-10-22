Four Liverpool players have been singled out by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before of their match against Manchester United.

Before Sunday’s match at Old Trafford, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauded Liverpool’s attacking players.

When the Reds meet their bitter rivals this Saturday, they will be seeking to extend their unbeaten run, but United manager Jose Mourinho is well aware of the threat Jurgen Klopp’s team poses.

He is well aware that it is not just Mohamed Salah who must be avoided, but that all four attackers are beginning to show signs of improvement.

In his pre-match press conference, he said, “I’m a big admirer of the front line they’ve had for many years now.”

“[Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino, and possibly [Diogo] Jota are players you must concentrate on and be focused on for 95 minutes to keep a clean sheet.

“Salah is currently on fire. We know we have to be at our best to defend against him after seeing some of his recent goals.

“Players like these don’t show up every day.”

Salah, Mane, and Firmino were all on the scoresheet against Watford in the Premier League last weekend.

Salah also scored twice in Liverpool’s Champions League win over Atletico Madrid in midweek.

Jota’s playing time has been decreased in recent weeks, but he has already scored three goals this season.

Solskjaer is well aware that they cannot afford to give Liverpool too many opportunities this weekend.

He went on to say: “We gave Atalanta two chances, and they scored two.

“Football teams will create opportunities since it is the nature of the game. When people think we were incredibly bad against Atalanta, I don’t agree with everyone. They were clinical.

“Liverpool will as well. We can’t allow them even a fraction of an inch in our confines.”