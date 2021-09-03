Former Red Don Hutchison on Liverpool’s summer window and transfer strategy: ‘There has to be a plan.’

With the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, Liverpool made only one addition to their roster this summer.

Despite shaky links throughout the window, fans were left disappointed on deadline day as the 22-year-old was not followed by any new arrivals.

Instead of focusing on outgoings, the club focused on player retention, signing a number of key players to new, long-term contracts.

This summer, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, and Jordan Henderson all signed new contracts with their respective clubs.

There has been a sense of disappointment among supporters because no attacker has been signed and the club has decided not to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

Don Hutchison, a former Liverpool and Everton midfielder, has spoken out on the Reds’ summer business, insisting that the club must have a strategy.

“Surely Liverpool have a plan because when Jurgen Klopp, the sporting director, and the board are all talking and seeing all these Galacticos and amazing players going elsewhere and everyone is being strengthened, [Cristiano] Ronaldo pops up with Manchester United, unbelievable signing that is going to be,” he told LFC TV.

“Looking in from the outside, there has to be a plan that we don’t know about because there has to be a strategy.”

“They can’t keep signing all of the boys who are already there, who are all fantastic, to new contracts.

“In football, it’s said that if you stay still, you’re going backwards because everyone else is moving forward.

“And I understand that you cannot replace [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino, [Diogo] Jota, and all the other wonderful players because it would cost you £100 million.

“But you’d like to think there’ll be a strategy where they’ve got their eyes on, I don’t know, Harry Kane at some stage.

“They have their sights set on Mbappe or someone else, it has to be….Haaland, there has to be a strategy.”

Despite the absence of activity, Liverpool has started the season nicely, collecting seven points out of a possible nine.

The Reds have a chance to win it all with victories over Norwich City and Burnley, as well as a draw against Chelsea.