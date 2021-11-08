Former Manchester United striker fires out at Liverpool midfielder. ‘No disrespect,’ he says.

According to former Manchester United player Dwight York, Liverpool’s midfield is one you’d like to face.

York believes that his old team’s midfield is superior to Liverpool’s, and that players such as Fred should have done better against their hated rivals.

After both sides suffered defeats at the weekend, Liverpool is five points clear of Manchester United in the Premier League standings.

In Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United in their own backyard, Jurgen Klopp went with a midfield of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and James Milner, but Yorke sees no need to be afraid of facing this trio.

“I look at Liverpool’s lineup and, no offense, but they have Jordan Henderson in midfield, Naby Keita, and… Yorke said on TalkSport, “I can’t even remember who played beside them when they beat us.”

Yorke continued: “That’s obviously no insult to Milner and the other players, they are excellent players, but you wouldn’t like playing against them.” Host Laura Woods soon informed Yorke that it was Yorkshireman Milner who started in the Reds midfield.

“You’d have thought you’d have a good chance against Liverpool’s midfield.”

“These are excellent players, but when you look at Man United as a whole, they should be stepping up to the plate to achieve better.”

Yorke may believe his former club has the superior midfielders, but Liverpool leads Manchester United by five points, and the two sides looked worlds apart during their October meeting.