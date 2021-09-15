Former Liverpool title winner makes a ‘proactive’ transfer request to Manchester United.

Liverpool had a quiet transfer market this summer, with only RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate joining the club.

As the club focused on awarding lucrative new contracts to key players, several fans became dissatisfied with the lack of business.

Manchester United, on the other hand, signed Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool icon Ray Houghton believes the Red Devils have the financial resources to splurge the cash this summer.

“Manchester United, like Liverpool, is a global club, but their revenue from advertising and sponsorship revenue dwarfs Liverpool,” Houghton told PaddyPower.

“Over the years, Manchester United has always been more proactive than Liverpool.

“This dates back to the 1970s, when Liverpool was still winning everything, but Man United was selling the club and making a lot of money, and that trend has persisted.

“If you look at their annual returns, United’s are significantly higher than Liverpool’s, indicating that they have more money to spend and have made good purchases.”

Along with Manchester City and Chelsea, Liverpool and United are anticipated to be among the clubs vying for the title this season.

The Reds, on the other hand, have been outspent by their rivals, with City signing Jack Grealish for £100 million and Chelsea signing Romelu Lukaku for £97.5 million and loaning midfielder Saul Niguez.

After matchday four, Liverpool, Chelsea, and United are still on top of the Premier League table, tied on points and goal difference.

Pep Guardiola’s team is in fifth place with nine points after losing to Tottenham in their first league encounter.