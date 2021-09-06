Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge scores again, revealing the truth about Mohamed Salah’s deal.

This summer, a lot of Liverpool players signed new long-term contracts, but everyone is waiting for one announcement in particular.

Mohamed Salah is yet to agree to new terms as the Egyptian’s contract negotiations with the club continue.

Rumors circulated this week that the Reds’ star player was requesting a whopping £500,000 per week, but The Washington Newsday has learned that this is not the case.

Liverpool and Salah’s representatives are now in talks.

The whole narrative can be seen on Ian Doyle’s website.

After being released by Turkish club Trabzonspor in March of last year, former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is still looking for a new club.

The 32-year-old was most recently training with Real Mallorca in La Liga, and he gave a social media update on Sunday.

Sturridge remarked on Twitter, “There is no better feeling than scoring goals.”

“Even in behind closed doors games like the one I played today, scoring felt incredible.”

Although the transfer window has closed, clubs can still sign free agents, which means Sturridge could still sign a long-term contract with a club.

After Liverpool’s record sixth Champions League victory in 2019, the striker left the club in 2019.

