Former Liverpool stars are among the Premier League footballers who have become extremely wealthy after retiring.

The pay of Premier League footballers is a topic that comes up from time to time.

Football is a multibillion-pound enterprise, and players receive a portion of the profits.

Footballers could be forgiven for merely living off the money they made as players once they retire, but there are a few notable exceptions.

Two former Liverpool attackers, as well as a slew of other well-known figures, have taken their on-field prowess and applied it to other endeavors.

The former Red scored 158 goals in 297 games for Liverpool, winning the Ballon d’Or before moving to Real Madrid in 2004.

Owen, who has also played for Newcastle and the Reds’ bitter rivals Manchester United, is now a regular pundit on BT Sport and has made millions of pounds away from the game.

The 41-year-old co-owns the Manor House stables and is well-known for his passion for horseracing.

Owen’s favorite horse, Brown Panther, won multi-millions at Ascot after being owned by winners.

Fowler had an immediate impact in a Liverpool shirt after forming a partnership with Owen at Anfield, scoring 171 goals in 330 games during his first stay with the club.

Since then, Fowler has worked as a football coach in Thailand, Australia, and, most recently, East Bengal in the Indian Super League.

Away from sport, the 46-year-old has been creating a property portfolio worth more than £30 million, according to latest estimates.

In addition to his Property Academy seminars, the former Liverpool attacker has run a sports promotion company since 1995.

Among former Premier League players, former Arsenal midfielder drew attention when his co-ownership of GF Biochemicals was revealed.

The company, which is valued at $28 billion, is dedicated to developing sustainable polymers from plant waste.

Since hanging up his boots, the former Sunderland striker has developed a diverse business empire named ‘Baby Jet,’ which encompasses boxing promotion, real estate, and even bottled water.

Former Watford footballer turned into finance and is now said to be the managing director of a posh Mayfair hedge fund with £625 million in assets.

And HaiQiu Sports, a social media startup started by an ex-Man City defender.