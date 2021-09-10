Former Liverpool prodigy tells up about his choice to quit Anfield: ‘It went too slowly.’

Ki-Jana Hoever, a former Liverpool youngster, has spoken out about his time at the club and why he felt compelled to leave.

Despite only appearing four times for the first team, Hoever departed Liverpool last summer to join Wolves in a £13.5 million move.

Liverpool paid £9 million for the young Dutchman, with an additional £4.5 million in add-ons.

Jurgen Klopp’s side also agreed to a 15% sell-on clause for a player who had always impressed them at the Academy.

Hoever made his debut for the club as a 16-year-old against Wolves in an FA Cup encounter in 2019, making him the club’s third-youngest player.

Despite his early appearances in the first squad, Hoever confesses that his opportunities to perform at the greatest level did not come as frequently as he would have wanted.

Hoever is cited as saying to Voetbal International, “I didn’t expect something like that when I just signed with the club.”

“That I would make my debut in six months, despite the fact that I had previously played for Ajax in the Under-17s. All of this happened in a flash.

“That is also challenging since it slows down after that.”

Hoever joined Liverpool from Ajax in 2018, and the versatile defender was expected to be a long-term option at either right-back or center-back until his departure.

The 19-year-old went on to explain why he was so eager to join Liverpool three years ago, and why he believes he made the best decision possible.

However, he adds, “That went too slowly for me.” “I hadn’t given the first one a second thought; I was eager to go to the Under-19s as quickly as possible.

“I was startled to be offered a contract by Ajax since I had been feeling for a long time that I wasn’t being valued as much as I believed I should be.

“The fact that I made my Liverpool debut six months later also suggests that I was at least ready for Ajax’s Under-19 team.”