Former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum expresses his dissatisfaction with the PSG scenario.

Gini Wijnaldum admits he isn’t “totally thrilled” with his situation at Paris Saint-Germain, despite leaving Liverpool only a few months ago.

After his five-year contract at Anfield expired, the Dutch midfielder joined PSG on a free transfer in the summer.

Wijnaldum’s departure was a bittersweet one at the time, with both Jurgen Klopp and the Netherlands international expressing a wish to stay on Merseyside before joining the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer.

Mauricio Pochettino has used Wijnaldum 11 times this season, but he has only played 502 minutes at the Parc-des-Princes, with the PSG coach preferring the likes of Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, and Marco Verratti.

Wijnaldum confesses it hasn’t been easy since his move from Liverpool, speaking to NOS in his country during the international break.

Wijnaldum admitted, “I can’t say I’m fully satisfied.” “Because the circumstance isn’t exactly what I’d hoped for.”

“But that’s football, so I’ll have to get used to it.” I’m a warrior by nature. To turn things around, I need to stay positive and work hard.” Wijnaldum continued, “I think [not playing]is a fundamental worry for every player.”

“It’s also concerning if you don’t participate.” But it’s only the start of the season. There’s still a lot that could happen, and I’m staying optimistic.” In their recent 2-0 Champions League win against Manchester City, the former Reds star was allowed less than 15 minutes and was a late substitution once more in their surprising defeat to Rennes before the international break.

Despite playing 51 appearances for Klopp’s team last season, the Reds did not sign a successor for Wijnaldum in the transfer market.