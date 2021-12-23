For years, Knowsley’s children’s services have ‘not improved.’

According to an Ofsted inspection report, children’s services in Knowsley have “not improved” since 2017.

The inspection, which took place in October, discovered “continued problems in the quality of practice” in the borough’s social care services for children.

According to the report, the situation for care leavers has “deteriorated,” and Knowsley’s services are “in need of improvement.”

Hundreds of people converge across the city to say their final goodbyes to Ava White.

Serious issues with Knowsley’s children’s services were initially identified in 2014, when an Ofsted inspection found the quality of provision to be “inadequate.”

Although changes were made, inspectors noted there has been little progress since the service was upgraded to “needs improvement” by the watchdog in 2017.

Weaknesses in domestic abuse services were noted as a key issue, leading to delays in taking action to protect children from harm in some circumstances.

The council “places too much duty on moms to take measures to protect their children,” according to the report.

The report also criticized social workers’ efforts to understand children’s lived experiences, stating that such efforts were not always “purposeful,” and that “it is not always evident if social workers truly grasp if children’s lives are improving because of the help that is provided.”

Assessments of children and families lacked a detailed understanding of needs and dangers, and child protection plans for children in need lacked an emphasis on monitoring whether their lives had improved.

Management issues were also found, with the report stating that oversight “does not ensure that children make progress.”

The manner disabled youngsters are transitioned from children to adult services has also been criticized, with inspectors stating that transfer occurs too late, leaving families and young people unclear about their future.

Inspectors found problems with private fostering arrangements had gone unaddressed despite two earlier examinations, and that the processes in place to ensure regular evaluations are “deficient.”

Despite their significant vulnerability, homeless 16 and 17-year-olds in the borough are also given “insufficient aid” in terms of social care, according to the report.

While some components of the service were deemed satisfactory, inspectors discovered that the service as a whole was lacking. “The summary has come to an end.”