For using a cash machine in a car park, people were punished with ‘unjust £100 fines.’

Angry people have been fined for using a cash machine in a parking lot.

After receiving what they described as “unjust” parking tickets, a number of people took to Facebook to vent their frustrations.

The drivers allege they came to a halt in the Thrifty’s store parking lot on Wargrave Road in Newton-le-Willows to use the car park’s cash machine.

However, they were shocked to learn that they had been fined £100 for staying only a few minutes in the car park without actually shopping at the store.

Have you been issued an incorrect parking ticket at this location? “Please beware that if you collect money from the cash machine at Thrifty’s Wargrave between the hours of 11pm and 7am and park in the car park, they are quite likely to fine you £100,” one individual stated.

“The only other option is to park on the double yellow lines, which is extremely unsafe.”

"These parking corporations should be stopped!" claimed another commenter. Councils should be encouraging people to stop, park, and patronize these businesses, not fining them for it!" It's difficult to find a parking spot anyplace in the city these days; the Trafford Centre is considerably easier. And the council in St Helens is perplexed as to why footfall and spending in the town and local businesses have decreased?! It's not a difficult task." "Sorry for any inconvenience the parking business has caused customers by issuing parking tickets for utilizing the car park on Wargrave road (Thrifty's)," the landowner wrote on Facebook.

“Parking Eye manages the car park to prevent it from being misused by non-customers, for example.” Parking tickets may have been issued improperly due to technical problems.

“If any real tickets have been given out by mistake, please forward them to.”

