For the whole family to enjoy, here are 25 Halloween quiz questions.

Halloween has arrived, and it’s shaping out to be a lot different than previous year.

The coronavirus pandemic dominates 2020, and while the virus is still around, it’s nice to have a few more options for how to spend everyone’s favorite Halloween day this year.

There are many of ways to celebrate October 31st, whether you’re going to a Halloween party, going old school and trick-or-treating, or watching horror movies in the comfort of your own home.

For some, nothing is scarier than a Zoom conference, yet others miss the tests that became the norm during lockdown.

With that in mind, the MEN have put together a series of Halloween-themed quiz questions to discover who knows the most about the spookiest day of the year, and who knows the least.

Horror films, general knowledge, and family-friendly selections are among the topics covered. We’ve also included answers to all of the questions listed below, so there’s no need to scroll down and cheat! Please let us know how it goes in the comments section below.

1. On Halloween, which fruit do we cut and use as lanterns?

2. Which animal are vampires said to be able to transform into?

3. What is the other name for Halloween night?

4. What animal is the best companion of a witch?

5. What are the names of Hocus Pocus’ three witches?

6. When was Beetlejuice released?

7. Who are the Addams Family’s four essential members (mother, father, and two children)?

8. Who starred in the film Donnie Darko?

9. In The Shining, Danny was ordered not to enter which room number?

10. In which country is the Day of the Dead observed?

11. What is the location of Transylvania?

12. What were the earliest Jack-o’-Lanterns made out of?

Shrek is what kind of creature, right?

14. What is the name of the ‘Monsters Inc’ little green one-eyed monster?

15. What are some common home things that witches use to fly?

16. At what age do werewolves revert to wolves?

17. Who was the author of ‘Room on the Broom’?

18. Is a pumpkin a vegetable or a fruit?

19. What was the title of the very first horror film?

20. When will the next full moon fall on Halloween after this year’s full moon?

21. Who was the author of Dracula?

