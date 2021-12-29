For the past month, a pensioner wearing wellies and a woolen hat has been missing.

John Connors, 76, was last seen on November 30 on Bedford Road, Birkenhead.

Mr. Connors is a regular visitor to allotments in Wirral, Storeton Woods, and Birkenhead Park. He has also visited Southport in the past.

He’s described as a white male with a slender physique, standing at 5ft 10in tall and sporting a grey beard. He is known to wear a woolen hat, wellington boots, and an army camouflage jacket.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “Today, Wednesday, December 29, we are reiterating our call for assistance in locating a 76-year-old man who has gone missing in Wirral.

“Anyone who has seen Mr Connors or anyone who fits his description should contact MerPolCC on Twitter or call 101.”

Sightings of missing people can also be reported online at https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/.