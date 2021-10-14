For the New Year in 2021, M&S is making significant changes to its Christmas food to order service.

Marks and Spencer has announced that there would be no food available to order on New Year’s Eve.

Some will be disappointed by the announcement because the retailer’s premium Christmas food collection is always in high demand, and this year is expected to be no different.

M&S’ Christmas Food to Order debuted earlier this month, with melt-in-the-middle chocolate puddings and 12 different types of turkey.

Aldi is addressing a “urgent situation” by offering all UK customers a 30% discount on store-room items.

Customers may reserve a delivery slot online, select their Christmas feast, and then wait for the day to pick up their food.

Normally, customers can go a similar route with their New Year’s Eve orders, but the merchant will not be doing so this year.

“Unfortunately, we will not be offering New Year Food to Order this year,” M&S wrote on its website. In local M&S Foodhall, however, you’ll discover all the delectable gourmet treats you crave.” Only a limited number of locations will be open for collection this Christmas, according to a statement on M&S’s website: “We are unable to offer Christmas Food to Order in some stores.”

“Click “book a slot to shop” and input your postcode under “find your collection location” to see the closest stores where you may pick up your orders. Please accept our sincere apologies for any trouble this may create.” Customers are encouraged to order ahead of time for collection, with dates ranging from December 22 to 24, and M&S guarantees that all food will be fresh until at least Boxing Day.

There are half-hour periods available, and you can create your own Christmas menu from there.

Click here to view the entire Christmas Food to Order menu or to schedule a pick-up time.