For the holidays, cars will be prohibited from driving on main city roads.

During the holiday season, cars will be prohibited from entering Lime Street.

Only buses, taxis, and cyclists will be allowed on the route, which is now undergoing major redevelopment.

The interim measures take effect today, and motorists are asked to take public transportation or arrange trips along various routes to and from the city center.

The new limits on motorists come as a result of recent work on Lime Street, which resulted in the restoration of a second traffic lane over the weekend.

Lime Street has been reduced to one lane of traffic since the site’s original construction, with much of the area still walled off and under construction.

The project, which is part of the city centre connectivity initiative, met a snag in October when contractors NMCN went bankrupt, leaving the project already over budget and behind schedule.

Much of the city’s ‘gateway’ has been left in disarray, posing a serious threat to through-traffic and active travel accessibility.

Liverpool City Council said at the end of October that temporary contractor Huyton Civils would be brought in to do remedial work and secure the site before choosing a new lead contractor.

New pedestrian crossings have been installed as part of the remedial work, and the second lane has been reopened, allowing Lime Street to function as a two-way street for the first time since serious work began.

For the next few weeks, however, this two-way access will be restricted to buses, taxis, and bicycles.

The car ban is anticipated to last throughout the holiday season, leading up to Christmas.

The restricted access was implemented to provide “additional support for public transportation,” according to a Liverpool City Council representative.

“The limitation on cars using Lime Street is to make public transportation more fluid in the run-up to the holiday season,” they noted.

Following the administration of former contractor NMCN, a fresh tender for the works at Lime Street is likely to be launched before Christmas, with the goal of hiring a new lead contractor in the new year.

It is hoped that the Lime Street repairs will be completed soon. “The summary has come to an end.”